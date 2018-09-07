Liverpool goalkeeper invited to train with Ireland

Liverpool's teenage goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has joined up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Poland.

The Cork youngster has been capped at under-17 and under-19 level and penned a new contract with Liverpool last month.

Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He's trained with the squad in Cardiff this afternoon following last night's 4-1 loss to Wales and is set to remain with the squad for their second day at Dragon Park, Newport tomorrow.

The other players involved in today's session were either unused or substitutes who came on in the loss to Wales, while the rest of the squad underwent a recovery session in the team hotel.

Forward Jon Walters has returned to Ipswich Town, while other players are being assessed by the FAI medical team.

Digital Desk