Liverpool FC announce total amount raised for Sean Cox appeal

Liverpool FC has revealed that it raised £59,000 (€67,154) for the Sean Cox Appeal at last weekend's Liverpool v Cardiff City game at Anfield.

The collection at Saturday's game was supported by volunteers from Liverpool FC, its official charity the LFC Foundation and the Liverpool FC Supporters Union Spirit of Shankly.

An amazing £59,104 was raised at Saturday’s game for the Sean Cox Appeal. The collection was supported by volunteers from @LFC, @LFCFoundation & @spiritofshankly & match funded by the #LFCFoundation. Huge thank you #LFCfamily for supporting Sean’s rehabilitation & long term care. pic.twitter.com/rs84dZOkVa — LFC Foundation (@LFCFoundation) November 1, 2018

Liverpool FC thanked everyone who participated in the collection, either as collectors or donors and said that fans can still support the appeal through the dedicated GoFundMe page.

#LFC family raised £59,000 for the Sean Cox Appeal at last weekend's #LIVCAR game at Anfield. ❤️



Thanks to everyone who participated in the collection, either as collectors or donors. Reds fans can still support the appeal 👇https://t.co/uxE4fUxjzH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 1, 2018

Sean Cox sustained serious and life-altering injuries earlier this year while attending a football game in Liverpool.

Over the past number of months, Sean has been taking small steps on a road to recovery.

His journey will be a difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean’s recovery.

Sean recently commenced a rehabilitation programme in Dun Laoghaire and will continue to require ongoing and intensive long-term care and support.

- Digital Desk