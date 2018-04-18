Liverpool fans to pay €84 for Stadio Olimpico ticket to see Reds play Roma

Liverpool fans will have to pay £73 (€84) for a ticket for their Champions League semi-final second leg tie against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The club have received an allocation of 5,000 for the 70,634-capacity stadium with supporters who have attended at least one away European fixture either this season or two years ago first in line.

However, Roma have requested additional security measures for visiting fans.

"AS Roma have instructed us to write the name of each supporter attending on the ticket purchased," said a statement on liverpoolfc.com.

"ID will be requested at the turnstiles when accessing the stadium and checked against the name on the ticket.

"Please do not attempt to remove the name from the ticket as you may be refused entry."

- PA