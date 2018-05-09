Liverpool fan Sean Cox 'remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter'

Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in a critical condition after being attacked before the Champions League match against Roma, the Cox family has said in a statement.

Cox, from Dunboyne in Ireland, was at the game with his brother and is believed to have been hit with a belt outside Anfield prior to the Champions League semi-final first leg on April 24.

"As a family we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago," a Cox family statement released via Liverpool's official website said.

"From the wonderful medical staff at the Walton Centre who continue to care for Sean to the highly dedicated officers of Merseyside Police who have assisted us from the moment we arrived, it has been a great comfort to know that we are in such good hands."

The statement continued: "There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

"Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.

"Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts and we long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more."

Two men in their 20s from Rome have been charged with violent disorder over the incident.

- PA