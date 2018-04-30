Liverpool deny reports Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach has quit the club

Liverpool have denied reports that Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach Zeljko Buvac has quit the club ahead of their Champions League semi-final second-leg at Roma.

Zeljko Buvac is to spend some time away from the first team over the coming weeks for personal reasons.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will have to do without his trusted right-hand man for this week's crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma, which they lead 5-2, and beyond.

While it is not ideal for preparations Buvac's personal situation takes precedence.

However, Press Association Sport understands the club considers the matter to be private and therefore will respect that privacy by not making any further comment.

Zeljko remains a Liverpool employee and his position at the club is not affected by this absence.

PA & Digital Desk