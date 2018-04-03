Liverpool defender Joel Matip ruled out for rest of the season

Liverpool's preparations for their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City have been dealt a huge blow after a thigh injury ruled out Joel Matip for the rest of the season.

The centre-back sustained a problem in Saturday's win at Crystal Palace and will require an operation.

"Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem," said a statement on liverpoolfc.com.

"The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old's involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season."


- PA


KEYWORDS: Sport, Soccer, Liverpool, Champions League

 

