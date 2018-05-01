Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sends heartfelt letter to Sean Cox's GAA club

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has written to Dunboyne GAA club thanking them for sending a team jersey to Anfield recently as a tribute to Sean Cox.

The jersey was given pride of place between those of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah in the Liverpool dressing room last Saturday to acknowledge the 53-year-old Irishman, who suffered serious head injuries after an assault outside Anfield last week.

The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018

The unprovoked assault, which was captured on social media, occurred as the Dunboyne native was about to attend Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Mr Cox is in a critical but stable condition in Walton Neurological Centre on Merseyside, and two men have been charged in connection with the attack. A fundraising page set-up by Emmet Kavanagh to pay for his medical bills and other expenses is now close to reaching its €80,000 goal.

Today, it was revealed that Jordan Henderson wrote a heartfelt letter to the Meath club expressing his gratitude for the jersey, as well as sending a signed Liverpool jersey in return "by means of expressing our solidarity with you at this very difficult time".

Full text of Jordan Henderson's letter:

To our friends at St. Peters GAA, Dunboyne

I am writing on behalf of the entire first team squad at Liverpool Football Club to thank you for generously sending us a jersey of your team.

We all know that our supporter Sean Cox has at least one other big sporting love in his life, aside from LFC and it's St. Peters GAA.

The situation Sean and his family are facing now makes something like playing football look as trivial as you could imagine, but as a group of players we wanted to show our support and we thought having your clubs' jersey hanging alongside ours in the dressing room was a subtle way of doing that. We know it's a very small gesture from us in the grand scheme of things, but none the less thank you for helping us make it happen.

I've never had the privilege to meet Sean, but in recent days I've been reading in the media about how much he's loved and respected in the community of Dunboyne and in particular the important role he plays at your club.

Please accept, on behalf of the Liverpool first team players, a signed shirt from us, by means of expressing our solidarity with you at this very difficult time.

Our greatest wish in this moment is that Sean can return home, with his family and see that the two sporting clubs he cherishes the most came together because of him. Thank you again for your generosity — as players we all really appreciate it.

You'll Never Walk Alone

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool Football Club

- Digital desk