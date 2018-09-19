Liverpool are equipped for twin challenge: 5 things we learned from win over PSG

Liverpool produced another memorable performance at Anfield to beat Paris St Germain 3-2 in the opening game of their Champions League group.

Here, we take a closer look at the game:

Sturridge still sharp

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge showed he had lost none of his goalscoring sharpness against Paris St Germain (Peter Byrne/PA).

Yes, he has had his injury problems and his Liverpool career looked to be over in January when he went to West Brom on loan. And, OK, he had played only 21 minutes of football this season before starting against PSG, but what Daniel Sturridge proved again is that he is still the best finisher at the club. Manager Jurgen Klopp says the striker is in the best shape since he took over three years ago and he showed that with a performance full of effort against the French champions. More importantly, however, he put away his first chance when it came to him, making a difficult header look easy.

Robbo a steal

Andrew Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world right now. Many were unconvinced when Liverpool spent £8million on a left-back who had just been relegated with a Hull side conceding 80 goals. However, over the last 12 months the newly-installed Scotland captain has established himself as a firm crowd favourite. Great going forward, a dangerous crosser, superb recovery pace – highlighted by how he handled the lightning-quick Kylian Mbappe – and a committed defender.

Marathon man Milner

The 32-year-old continues to impress in Liverpool’s engine room with the kind of all-action displays which Klopp loves. He tracked Neymar so well at Anfield that every time the Brazilian picked up the ball he got a whiff of Milner and, almost immediately, possession was gone. The former England international has played the full 90 minutes in every game this season, except for the last 23 at Crystal Palace, underlying his value to the team.

Why Gary Neville was wrong

The former Manchester United defender suggested Liverpool did not have squad to be able to maintain challenges on two fronts and they should “kick into touch” the Champions League. One look at Liverpool’s bench against PSG would suggest otherwise. Fabinho, the £43.7million signing from Monaco, was sent on in the 89th minute for his first action of the season, while fellow summer arrival Naby Keita did not even make it on to the pitch. Another new arrival Xherdan Shaqiri has played just over half-an-hour across three games so far. Former England full-back Nathaniel Clyne did not even make the squad, while Liverpool still have the injured Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dicock Origi, Dominic Solanke and England Under-19 striker Rhian Brewster to come back.

A winning mentality is everything

In the words of Liverpool fans’ own ‘Allez Allez Allez’ Champions League anthem, they are “never gonna stop”. Having led 2-0 and then conceded an 83rd-minute equaliser to one of the best teams in Europe, many sides would have shut up shop to salvage a draw or, even worse, capitulated and conceded a winner. Instead, Klopp’s players picked themselves up and went on the offensive for the final seven minutes, a bold approach which ultimately – and deservedly – was rewarded with Roberto Firmino’s added-time goal. Liverpool have previous for it at Anfield. In 2016, trailing 4-2 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in a Europa League quarter-final second leg they scored three goals in the final 24 minutes, with Dejan Lovren’s 91st-minute header ruining then Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel’s night – as it turned out, not for the last time.

