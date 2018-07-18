Liverpool agree world-record fee for 'keeper Allison - reports

Liverpool are close to smashing the transfer world record for a goalkeeper.

A fee of €75million has reportedly been agreed between themselves and Roma for Brazilian stopper Alisson.

The clubs are said to be close to reaching an agreement over the structure of the deal, with arrangements being made for the 25-year-old Brazil international's medical.

Chelsea had been reported to be determined to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Roma goalkeeper but the Anfield side appear set to beat the Blues to his signature.

The fee will dwarf the €40million paid by Manchester City to Benfica for Ederson just last summer.

