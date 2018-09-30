Live: Ryder Cup

Europe 10 - 6 USA

Sunday singles Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas - 11.05am

Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka - 11.17am

Justin Rose v Webb Simpson - 11.29am

Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods - 11.41am

Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau - 11.53am

Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson - 12.05pm

Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth - 12.17pm

Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler - 12.29pm

Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson - 12.41pm

Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed - 12.53pm

Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson - 1.05pm

Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau - 1.17pm

10.57am: Europe captain Thomas Bjorn was confident none of his players would take anything for granted on the final day.

"I don't think complacency is something I fear too much," Bjorn said. "They were very calm last night, everybody popped up to bed quite early.

"It's about giving everything today and then you can sleep for the next two months."

10.34am: Rory McIlroy admitted he was feeling the pressure of leading Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup on the final day at Le Golf National.

McIlroy was sent out in the opening singles match for the second contest in succession and was up against one of the United States' best players, Justin Thomas having won three of his four matches in Paris alongside Jordan Spieth.

"I'm feeling it a bit now, it's a big responsibility, but once I am on the course I will settle down," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "As long as I focus on my own game and don't get dragged into a screaming and shouting match I should be okay."

Europe's 10-6 lead meant they needed just four and a half points from the 12 singles matches for a ninth win in the last 12 contests, but US captain Jim Furyk insisted his players had not given up hope.

"I think they believe," said Furyk, who was part of the US team which came back from 10-6 down to win at Brookline in 1999, but also lost a crucial match at Medinah in 2012 when Europe did the same.

Europe go into the singles leading 10-6, needing 4.5 points out of the 12 available for victory

The United States must win the final day 8-4 to retain the trophy

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

10am: Just over an hour until the start of play as Europe look to close out a Ryder Cup win – 4.5 points needed out of 12 available in today’s singles. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas get us underway at 11.05 Irish Time.

- Digital Desk & Press Association