Live: Ryder Cup
30/09/2018 - 10:57:00
- Sunday singles
- Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas - 11.05am
- Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka - 11.17am
- Justin Rose v Webb Simpson - 11.29am
- Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods - 11.41am
- Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau - 11.53am
- Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson - 12.05pm
- Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth - 12.17pm
- Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler - 12.29pm
- Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson - 12.41pm
- Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed - 12.53pm
- Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson - 1.05pm
- Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau - 1.17pm
10.57am: Europe captain Thomas Bjorn was confident none of his players would take anything for granted on the final day.
"I don't think complacency is something I fear too much," Bjorn said. "They were very calm last night, everybody popped up to bed quite early.
"It's about giving everything today and then you can sleep for the next two months."
The stage is set#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/g9Xgzl76uU— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018
10.34am: Rory McIlroy admitted he was feeling the pressure of leading Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup on the final day at Le Golf National.
McIlroy was sent out in the opening singles match for the second contest in succession and was up against one of the United States' best players, Justin Thomas having won three of his four matches in Paris alongside Jordan Spieth.
"I'm feeling it a bit now, it's a big responsibility, but once I am on the course I will settle down," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "As long as I focus on my own game and don't get dragged into a screaming and shouting match I should be okay."
Europe's 10-6 lead meant they needed just four and a half points from the 12 singles matches for a ninth win in the last 12 contests, but US captain Jim Furyk insisted his players had not given up hope.
"I think they believe," said Furyk, who was part of the US team which came back from 10-6 down to win at Brookline in 1999, but also lost a crucial match at Medinah in 2012 when Europe did the same.
10am: Just over an hour until the start of play as Europe look to close out a Ryder Cup win – 4.5 points needed out of 12 available in today’s singles. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas get us underway at 11.05 Irish Time.
- Digital Desk & Press Association
