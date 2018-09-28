Live: Ryder Cup

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

It gets under way at 0710 BST

The US are the defending champions

Europe's captain is Thomas Bjorn, the captain of the US is Jim Furyk

All eyes on Tiger Woods after his victory in the Tour Championship on Sunday

Almost logged my 10,000 steps for the day getting to the top of the 1st tee grandstand. Worth it though. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/RfGnYdu6Q6 — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 28, 2018

0700 A little bit of admin first. The fourballs begin in 10 minutes, the first pairing for Europe is Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. They take on Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Then it is Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen v Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton v Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas and Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood v Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed.

The view from the first tee this morning (David Davies/PA).

0655 The stands are packed, the atmosphere is amazing, the Ryder Cup is ready to start. Just 15 minutes to go. What will happen over the next three days? One thing is for certain – there will be drama!

