Live: Limerick team en-route to Gaelic Grounds with Liam McCarthy Cup

Back to Limerick Sport Home

Update 6.10pm: Crowds serenaded the Limerick team with a rendition of 'Limerick You're A Lady' at this evening's homecoming.

Meanwhile, crowds enjoy music as they wait for the team to make their way to the Gaelic Grounds.

In excess of 40,000 are expected to welcome Liam McCarthy back to the Treaty County for the first time since 1973.

The team is en-route in an open-top bus which will travel through the city.

Update 5.50pm: The victorious Limerick team has arrived at Colbert Station with the Liam McCarthy Cup.

On their journey home, they told RTÉ they were "delighted" by their All-Ireland Hurling Final win yesterday.

Update 5.20pm: The gates have opened at the Gaelic Grounds ahead of a homecoming that has been 45-years in the making.

The newly-crowned All Ireland hurling champions Limerick are set to show off the Liam McCarthy cup in front of a crowd that's expected to exceed 40-thousand.

Their one-point win over Galway yesterday secured a first All Ireland title since 1973.

The victorious team are expected back in the city's Colbert Station at 5.40pm.

Follow us here for updates and imagery throughout the evening.
KEYWORDS: Limerick GAA, Homecoming, All Ireland, Hurling

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport