Live blog: Here’s all the big transfer news ahead of deadline day

Update 1.14pm: Manchester City have completed the signing of French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao on a deal until 2023, the Premier League club have announced.

Update 1.12pm: West Bromwich Albion are said to have turned down a bid from Derby County for Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

The Championship promotion chasers were thought to be interested in securing the Derry native's services on loan for the rest of the season.

Update 12.30pm: Southampton's attempts to sign Quincy Promes are being met by resistance from Spartak Moscow, Press Association Sport understands.

With the coffers swelled by the recent record-breaking £75million sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, struggling Saints are attempting to strengthen their squad before Wednesday's transfer deadline.

Monaco striker Guido Carrillo has already arrived this month for a club-record fee and Mauricio Pellegrino would like to bolster his struggling side's attack further with Promes.

The Holland international is understood to be interested in a move to St Mary's, but negotiations are proving tough due to Spartak's understandable reluctance to sell their star turn.

Original story (11.14am): Arsenal must remain patient in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the transfer hinges on Borussia Dortmund landing a replacement before allowing the striker to leave.

Press Association Sport understands a deal has been agreed in principle between the clubs, subject to Dortmund bringing in their own forward.

The German club have been linked with Gunners striker Olivier Giroud and Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuayi as possible replacements for the Gabon international.

One player Arsenal will not be signing before Wednesday's 11pm deadline is Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The Ligue 1 champions' vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has reiterated that the France international - also a reported target for Liverpool - is not for sale this month.

"He will stay at Monaco until the end of the season 100 per cent," Vasilyev told French radio station RMC. "If Liverpool or Arsenal come with a big offer before the end of the market? This is not relevant."

Leicester forward Ahmed Musa has re-joined CSKA Moscow on loan for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Brentford have won the race to sign Irish attacker Chiedozie Ogbene from Limerick FC.