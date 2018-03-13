List of rearranged SSE Airtricity League and EA SPORTS Cup fixtures announced

There have been two fixture postponements and kick-off times confirmed in the SSE Airtricity League and EA SPORTS Cup today.

Fixtures from Series Four in the Premier Division, Series Two in the First Division and the first round of the EA SPORTS Cup were all postponed due to extreme weather conditions across the country.

The Premier Division fixtures from Series Four had been rearranged for Monday, March 19 with kick-off times now confirmed. However, Derry City v Dundalk will now be played on Monday, May 14 due to international call-ups.

International call-ups have also led to the postponement on Cork City v Derry City on Friday, March 23, which will now be played on Monday, June 4 with a kick-off time to be confirmed.

Series Two fixtures in the First Division and two EA SPORTS Cup first round fixtures have also had their kick-off times confirmed for Monday, March 19.

A full list of rearranged fixtures are below:-

Rearranged from Series Four - Premier Division

19/03/2018: Bray Wanderers v Waterford, Carlisle Grounds, 3pm

19/03/2018: Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross, 3pm

19/03/2018: St. Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Richmond Park, 3pm

19/03/2018: Limerick v Shamrock Rovers, Markets Field, 6.30pm

14/05/2018: Derry City v Dundalk, Brandywell Stadium, 7.45pm

Rearranged from Series Eight - Premier Division

04/06/2018: Cork City v Derry City, Turner’s Cross, TBC

Rearranged from Series Two - First Division

19/03/2018: Athlone Town v Cabinteely, Athlone Town Stadium, 3pm

19/03/2018: Wexford v U.C.D., Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm

EA SPORTS Cup First Round - Pool 2

19/03/2018: Galway United v Cockhill Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park, 5pm

EA SPORTS Cup First Round - Pool 3

19/03/2018: St. Mochta’s v Drogheda United, Porterstown Road, 5.30pm