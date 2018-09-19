Lionel Messi’s Champions League hat-tricks

Lionel Messi set a new record on Tuesday as he netted the eighth Champions League hat-trick of his career as Barcelona claimed a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

The Argentinian striker has now scored more trebles in the competition than anyone else, having surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of seven.

Here, James Cowen takes a closer look at each of those achievements.

April 6, 2010: Barcelona 4 Arsenal 1 (quarter-final second leg)

Lionel Messi claimed the match ball after scoring a treble against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal were left stunned at the Nou Camp after Messi completed a four-goal haul. The Gunners had struck first through Nicklas Bendtner but Messi soon levelled matters with a powerful left-footed strike from just outside the penalty area. Three more goals followed from the Argentina international, ending the Gunners’ hopes of getting back into the game as they crashed out following a 6-3 aggregate defeat.

November 1, 2011: Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4 (group stage)

Viktoria Plzen had no answer to Barcelona and Messi with the Spanish giants taking a commanding 4-0 win in the Czech Republic. A penalty decision against the hosts allowed Messi to score the opener, while two well-worked goals followed from the five times FIFA player of the year – either side of a Cesc Fabregas effort – which took his goal tally over 200 goals for Barca.

March 7, 2012: Barcelona 7 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (last-16 second leg)

Lionel Messi has scored eight Champions League hat-tricks (Chris Clark/PA)

Barcelona humiliated Bayer Leverkusen by putting seven goals past the Germans – and five of those came from Messi. The Argentinian’s haul meant he became the first player to score five goals in a Champions League match.

September 18, 2013: Barcelona 4 Ajax 0 (group stage)

Messi was in unstoppable form against Ajax, delivering a masterclass hat-trick against the Dutch side. A well-hit free-kick in the first half was followed by two skilful goals in the second to leave Ajax helpless at the Nou Camp.

November 25, 2014: Apoel Nicosia 0 Barcelona 4 (group stage)

A finely-tuned Barcelona team delivered a dominant performance over Apoel Nicosia, with Messi scoring three well-worked goals. The Argentina magician’s fifth hat-trick in the Champions League ensured he surpassed former Real Madrid striker Raul’s tally of 71 goals in the competition.

September 13, 2016: Barcelona 7 Celtic 0 (group stage)

Lionel Messi put three past Celtic (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In another dominant display from the Catalans, Messi gave Barca an early lead with a fine left-footed finish, later scoring his second after some well-executed passing play between himself and Neymar. An easy tap-in from a Luis Suarez pass gave Messi his third of the match as Barcelona went on to complete a comprehensive 7-0 triumph against the Scottish side.

October 19, 2016: Barcelona 4 Manchester City 0 (group stage)

Manchester City took the fight to Barcelona in the first half, with Messi only able to put one goal past the Premier League champions thanks to a moment of poor defending. Two more from Messi – midway through the second half – followed, giving him his seventh hat-trick in the Champions League.

September 18, 2018: Barcelona 4 PSV Eindhoven 0 (group stage)

And #Messi said, Let there be a goal: and there was a goal. pic.twitter.com/7ydlC9fSwU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 18, 2018

Messi’s eighth and most recent hat-trick came against PSV, with the Argentinian firing the opener with a well-struck free-kick that curled into the top-right corner. A nicely-timed volley in the second half completed his brace – and Ousmane Dembele got on the scoresheet with a top-class solo goal – before Messi scored his third late on.

- Press Association