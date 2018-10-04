Lionel Messi’s astonishing numbers

Lionel Messi continued his stunning record against English clubs with a starring role in Barcelona’s win over Tottenham at Wembley.

Here Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the numbers behind the extraordinary career of the Argentina star.

Lionel Messi has tormented English clubs over the years (Adam Davy/PA)

22 – Messi has scored 22 goals against English clubs in his career – more than against clubs from any other country outside of Spain. Arsenal have come off worst, with Messi scoring nine times against the Gunners, while he has also scored six against Manchester City.

8 – Messi scored a record-breaking eighth Champions League hat-trick of his career in the 4-0 win over PSV last month. His feat lifted him clear of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored seven.

⚽️Leo Messi's first senior goal? ⚽️



Against Albacete on 1 May 2005 (aged 17 years, 311 days). #UCL pic.twitter.com/m8BEfTFcxT — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 30, 2016

562 – Messi’s brace against Spurs took him to 562 at all levels for Barca, according to the player’s official website.

Messi is still hunting his first major title with Argentina (Owen Humphreys/PA)

128 – Number of Argentina caps won by Messi, whose international career has not mirrored the success achieved with Barcelona. Olympic gold in 2008 notwithstanding, Messi is still yet to lead his country to a major title – and on the evidence of this summer’s World Cup, he may have some time to wait.

Lionel Messi is reportedly the world’s highest paid player (NIck Potts/PA)

100,000,000 – The number of euros which reportedly make up Messi’s basic annual salary, having signed a new deal with Barcelona in January. If correct, the figures make Messi the world’s highest-paid footballer, and the first whose calendar earnings breach the nine-figure barrier.

