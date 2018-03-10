Lionel Messi announces birth of third child after pulling out of Barcelona squad
10/03/2018 - 14:07:00Back to Sport Home
Lionel Messi has announced the birth of his third child on Saturday afternoon.
Posting on Instagram to announce the happy news, Messi posted a picture of the newborn's hand with the caption (in Spanish):
The Barcelona forward had pulled out of the squad to face Malaga in LaLiga, the Spanish club have announced earlier today.
Argentinean Messi has four goals in his last three LaLiga games for leaders Barca, who would go 11 points clear with victory at the La Rosaleda Stadium.
Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, have two other sons - Thiago, born in 2012, and Mateo, born in 2015.
- Digital Desk and PA
Join the conversation - comment here