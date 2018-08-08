Limerick to screen All-Ireland Hurling final on Gaelic Grounds big screen

Limerick are providing an alternative venue for fans who are unable to attend the All-Ireland Hurling final.

The Treaty County's showdown with Galway will be shown on a big screen at the Gaelic Grounds.

Gates open on August 19 at 12 noon and tickets can be secured free of charge on tickets.ie.

Mayor of Limerick Cllr James Collins said: “This is fantastic news for Limerick hurling supporters, who won’t be able to make it to Croke Park for the final. What better place to watch the final than in the home of Limerick GAA, the Gaelic Grounds.

“Sunday the 19th of August will be a very special occasion, one that doesn’t come around too often, and I thank Limerick City and County Council and Limerick GAA for providing the big screen for the match.

“The anticipation of the final is building and we want to hold a free family-friendly event in the Gaelic Grounds on match day. The GAA is all about community and county and what better way to celebrate your locality and the Limerick team than in the Gaelic Grounds watching the match with friends and family. I’ve no doubt the atmosphere in the stadium will be amazing.”

Digital Desk