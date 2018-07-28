Limerick soccer club using Tinder to find new players

It's a match.

A Limerick soccer club is using Tinder to find new players.

Shountrade A.F.C set up a profile on the dating app to find someone to take on a date with their club.

They have resorted to the app due to preseason player shortages.

Their bio reads "Young energetic junior soccer club seeks athletic soccer types with own boots and an eye for goal for consensual ball kicking of a Sunday."

Digital Desk