Limerick Mayor encourages county to turn red ahead of Munster clash

The Mayor of Limerick is calling on the entire county to turn red ahead of Munster's Champions Cup semi-final this weekend.

Schools, crèches and offices throughout the county are being encouraged to wear red on Friday to support the team ahead of their clash with Racing 92 on Sunday.

Mayor Stephen Keary is also calling on business owners to get behind the team and dress their shop windows in Munster red.

Limerick City and County Council will fly Munster flags across the Shannon in support of the team and will fly the Munster flag at its Corporate Headquarters in Merchant's Quay and Dooradoyle from Thursday.

- Digital Desk