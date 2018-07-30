Limerick man wins 'Strongest Man' contest in UK

Ireland's strongest man has won the UK's Strongest Man contest.

Pa O'Dwyer from Limerick came out on top this weekend at the event in St. Albans, London.

The 32-year-old has held the Irish title for the last three years and is now setting his sights on international competitions.

The weekend involved fifteen events including the Truck Pull, Bar Bending and Tyre Flip.

O'Dwyer said he was "delighted" to win the contest.

Digital Desk