Limerick FC players vote to strike

Limerick FC players have voted to strike.

The club has made efforts to pay recently unpaid wages and commitments are in place to honour wages that are outstanding, but the majority of the squad voted for industrial action as no guarantees for future payments have been made.

Notice of strike action is due to be served to the club in the coming days.

Limerick will become the second club this season to strike, following the decision of the Bray players to do the same due to unpaid wages.

Both clubs have been banned from registering new players this season by the FAI.

