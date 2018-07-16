Limerick FC players to ballot for strike action - report

Limerick FC could become the second League of Ireland Premier Division team to go on strike this week.

Their players haven't been paid in a month and will be balloted for strike action tomorrow afternoon, RTÉ reports.

General secretary of the players' union, the PFAI, Stephen McGuinness said: "We have a meeting with the players in Limerick tomorrow to discuss the situation down there, which also looks worrying."

Limerick FC owner Pat O'Sullivan revealed plans to sell the club last January due to being unable to continue funding the club.

Brendan Clarke, Conor Clifford, Mark O’Sullivan, Henry Cameron and Daniel Kearns have all left the club in the past month.

#LimerickFC can confirm that midfielder Conor Clifford and striker Mark O’Sullivan – who both would have missed Friday through a hamstring injury and suspension respectively – have exited the club, as have New Zealand international winger Henry Cameron and forward Daniel Kearns. pic.twitter.com/Zmsn7g9QWX — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) June 28, 2018

Last week, Bray Wanderers players voted "by overwhelming majority" in favour of strike action. The FAI imposed a deadline for 5pm today on the club to pay the seven weeks' wages that were outstanding but that deadline has not been met.

PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness confirms Bray players were not paid by the 5pm deadline, and hits out at the FAI and Bray officials for not communicating with their representatives. pic.twitter.com/zUDFLnsT1J — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 16, 2018

The PFAI is due to serve the club with seven days' notice for strike action tomorrow, putting their game against Cork City on July 27 in danger, while the FAI has threatened sanctions.

Limerick are due to play away to St Pat's on Friday, before welcoming Waterford FC the following week.

The FAI's Independent Club Licensing Committee awarded licences to Limerick and Bray last February.

