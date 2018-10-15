Limerick camogie board defend controversial method of selecting team to represent county

Eoghan Cormican

The Limerick camogie board have defended the process which saw Crecora nominated to represent the county in the Munster junior championship in controversial circumstances.

Ballyagran and Crecora met at Rathkeale on Saturday in the Limerick intermediate camogie final, with a winner needed on the day as the Limerick champions were due in action the following afternoon in the Munster semi-final.

The Limerick decider finished 1-7 apiece and not even two 10-minute periods of extra-time could separate the teams, with the scoreboard reading 1-8 apiece after 80 minutes of fare.

The Limerick board had informed both clubs early last week that in the event of the teams finishing level after extra-time that two further five-minute periods would not be played and, instead, the team who scored first in extra-time would represent Limerick in Munster.

Crecora, having scored first in extra-time, were given the nod. Ballyagran, understandably, were none too pleased with this scenario, but Limerick camogie board chairman Sean Condon is adamant neither club objected to this process when it was relayed to them last week.

“The clubs were aware of what would happen if this unfortunate situation came to pass. Neither raised any issues. It was only when it came to pass that there was no winner at the end of extra-time that disgruntlement arose,” said Condon.

“The last thing we wanted was for the teams to finish level after extra-time, but we took a decision last week, with player welfare in mind, that it would be unfair to ask players to play two more five-minute periods given the winners had to be in Dungarvan the following day for a Munster semi-final.”

Crecora beat Dungarvan by 2-12 to 1-3 to advance to the Munster junior camogie final in a fortnight. The replay of the Limerick intermediate camogie final is this weekend.