Limerick All-Ireland winner Seamus Hickey retires from inter-county hurling

Limerick Seamus Hickey has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling at the age of 31.

The Murroe-Boher clubman is one to the Treaty County's longest-serving hurlers.

The All-Ireland winner made 44 Championship appearances during a 13-year career.

Hickey was named 2007 Young Hurler of the Year, won an All-Star in 2014 and leaves the Limerick panel after helping them lift the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

