Limerick All-Ireland winner Seamus Hickey retires from inter-county hurling

Back to Sport Home

Limerick Seamus Hickey has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling at the age of 31.

The Murroe-Boher clubman is one to the Treaty County's longest-serving hurlers.

The All-Ireland winner made 44 Championship appearances during a 13-year career.

Hickey was named 2007 Young Hurler of the Year, won an All-Star in 2014 and leaves the Limerick panel after helping them lift the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

LimerickGAAhurling

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport