Ligue 1 wrap: PSG maintain 100% record; Monaco struggles continue

Kylian Mbappe scored four times in 13 minutes as Paris St Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to eight points with a 5-0 rout of Lyon.

The France international netted four second-half strikes - including three in eight minutes - to take his tally to 10 for the season.

PSG maintained their 100% record - winning all nine league games - after Neymar's early penalty put them on course for victory on Sunday.

But both teams finished with 10 men as Lucas Tousart was dismissed for Lyon after Presnel Kimpembe had walked for the hosts.

Neymar's opener arrived after Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes fouled Mbappe in the area after just eight minutes.

Mbappe took centre stage after the break when he netted his first after 61 minutes before adding a second on 66 minutes and completing his hat-trick three minutes later.

A fourth arrived 16 minutes from time as PSG moved further clear of Lille.

Monaco remain without a win since the opening day after Rennes clinched a 2-1 win at the Stade Louis II.

Leonardo Jardim's struggles continued with his side third bottom after goals from Damien Da Silva and Hatem Ben Arfa sunk the 10-man hosts.

Radamel Falcao grabbed a second-half leveller for Monaco, who had Andrea Raggi dismissed just before the break, but Ben Arfa's fine strike won it.

Marseille beat Caen 2-0 at the Stade Velodrome thanks to goals from Kostas Mitroglou and Florian Thauvin, the striker's seventh of the season.

The pair struck in the first half as Marseille moved up to third but, following PSG's win, they are 11 points behind the leaders.

Bordeaux moved up to seventh with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Nantes.

Yann Karamoh and Francois Kamano scored in the opening seven minutes against the Breton visitors, who are now managed by Vahid Halilhodzic after he succeeded Miguel Cardoso on Tuesday.

Kamano wrapped up the win three minutes before the break from the spot after Matt Miazga brought him down.

- PA