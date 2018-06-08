Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney dropped for clash with Galway

Pat Gilroy has made three changes to his team for Dublin's clash with the All-Ireland champions.

Dublin head to Pearse Stadium to face Galway in their final game in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship series.

Experienced forward duo Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney are left out as is injured forward Fergal Whitely.

Jake Malone moves from midfield to forward and he is joined by Cian Boland while Cuala's David Treacy makes his first Championship start this year.

Tomás Connolly is brought into centre field.

Dublin (v Galway) : Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Cian O'Callaghan, Eoghan O'Donnell; Shane Barrett, Sean Moran, Chris Crummey; Rian McBride, Tomas Connolly; Jake Malone, Fiontan MacGib, Cian Boland; David Treacy, Danny Sutcliffe, Paul Ryan.