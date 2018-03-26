Liam Miller's family to benefit as Ireland to play Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial

By Stephen Barry

Martin O'Neill will return to Celtic Park as a Republic of Ireland XI will play Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial in May.

The FAI confirmed that Ireland will play Celtic on Sunday, May 20 at 2pm ahead of international friendlies away to France (May 28) and at home to the USA (June 2).

A Celtic statement read: "A proportion of proceeds from the match will go towards various charities and causes of Scott's choice, including the family of former Celtic and Ireland player Liam Miller."

It will be the second Celtic v Ireland testimonial O'Neill will have been involved in, having managed the Hoops for Jackie McNamara's testimonial against Brian Kerr's side in 2005.

Robbie Keane struck the injury-time winner at Celtic Park that day, which was also O'Neill's last in charge of Celtic.

The Scottish Cup final is scheduled for May 19, the day prior to the testimonial, with Celtic due to face Rangers in an Old Firm derby to qualify for that game.

Brown has played 463 times for Celtic and won 14 trophies, including 12 as captain, since joining in 2007.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Brown, who is on course to win an eighth Scottish title in his 11th season at the club.

Brown made his 400th appearance for Celtic last year.

Rodgers said: "When I became Celtic manager, I ensured one of my first jobs was to meet Scott, as we discussed our plans for the future. He is a hugely important figure at the club and someone who I have been privileged to work with.

"With a tremendous will to succeed in everything he does, he is someone who we know we can depend on, someone you want in your team and a man who has been the most influential player in Scottish football for some time.

"He operates at the highest level, as a player and a captain, and I know he is greatly appreciated by our supporters who see, week in, week out, the energy, passion and commitment he gives to Celtic.

"He gives everything he has to our cause and through his talent and ability has been a major part of Celtic's success, not only in my time at Celtic but for many years. We will be delighted to take part in this match to honour a great man and a great Celtic captain."

The FAI's Away Ticketing Scheme will be in operation for the testimonial with the most loyal supporters given priority in the allocation process. Ticket information will be announced in due course.

