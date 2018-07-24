Liam Miller venue controversy rumbles on after ‘open and constructive meeting’

GAA chiefs and the committee organising the Liam Miller tribute game yesterday held an ‘open and constructive meeting’ yet the controversy over the venue for the match rumbles on.

Officials met earlier this afternoon to discuss the possibility of moving the September 25th game from Turner's Cross to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

However, no decision was reached regarding a venue change for the game following the lengthy talks.

A joint Statement from the GAA and the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match was released at 5pm.

“A meeting took place today between the GAA and members of the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

“This meeting involved the GAA’s Director General and Uachtarán and the Chairperson and Secretary of the Cork County Committee.

“The Organising Committee was represented by its Chairman Michael O’Flynn, Graham Barrett and Ciarán Medlar.

“Both parties agreed that the meeting was open and constructive and the GAA will now further consider the proposal discussed at the meeting. There will be no further comment from any of the parties involved in these discussions at this time.”

A GAA statement issued on Friday said that the Association is “prohibited in rule from hosting games other than those under the control of the Association in its stadia and grounds. The Cork County Committee and Central Council have no discretion in this matter. Only a change at Annual Congress can alter this situation. Congress takes place in February each year.”

Tickets for the game, at the 7,000-capacity Turner’s Cross, sold out within a minute of going on sale last Friday. Pairc Ui Chaoimh has a capacity of 45,000.

Digital Desk