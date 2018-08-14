Liam Miller tribute match tickets have sold out

The tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match have sold out.

There will be a full house of 45,000 people in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 25 for the game between Manchester United legends and a Celtic/Ireland side.

Proceeds from the match will be used to help Liam’s wife, Clare, and their three children rebuild their lives, with Marymount Hospice among the charities also benefiting from the day.

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “We are absolutely thrilled that so many people are supporting this wonderful event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We would like to thank everyone again for their fabulous support.

“It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly.

“This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time.

“It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork.”

Richard Verling at Ryan’s Super Valu, Cork with his Liam Miller Tribute match tickets. Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

The remaining stand tickets sold out around midday yesterday, having gone on sale at 10am, and by the end of the day, 31,000 tickets were sold on top of the 7,000 purchased before the game was switched from Turner's Cross.

Roy Keane leads the United team, featuring Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Andy Cole and Louis Saha.

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill will oversee a Celtic/Ireland XI which includes Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Neil Lennon, John Hartson, Richard Dunne, Kevin Kilbane and Paul Lambert.