Liam MacCarthy makes emotional visit to home of Dolores O'Riordan on tour of Limerick

By David Raleigh

The Liam MacCarthy Cup has paid an emotional visit to the family of the late rock star and frontwoman of Limerick band the Cranberries.

O’Riordan’s hit 'Dreams' was played in Croke Park last Sunday, as tens of thousands of Limerick supporters celebrated the county's first All Ireland hurling title in forty-five years.

An emotional @CrokePark as we hear the late, great Dolores O’Riordan across the speakers as Limerick win their 1st All Ireland in 45 years. #GALVLIM pic.twitter.com/5WETji9ebt — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) August 19, 2018

The Cranberries music also featured at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, during last Monday’s homecoming celebrations for the triumphant Shannonside hurlers.

Last evening the Liam MacCarthy cup was driven by car to O’Riordan’s home in Ballybricken, where the singer’s mother Eileen, her siblings, and her wider family, posed for photographs with the historic trophy.

Eileen, a dedicated mass-goer, joked the cup would make a great vase for flowers on the local church altar.

“(It would) fit in front of the altar for the flowers for Sunday…down in the ground like that…I’ll put him…just the (right) size,” she added.

Eileen was joined by dozens of family members friends and neighbour's at her modest rural cottage where her late superstar daughter would often retreat from the glare of the world’s media.

The 46-year old mother of three was found dead in her room at the London Hilton on Park Lane on January 15th.

She was laid to rest in Friarstown, a few miles from her mother’s home on January 23.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader last evening at her home, Eileen said Dolores was an avid GAA fan.

“She used to be hurling with the boys. She was a great hurler. Oh, she was tough,” she said.

“She is crossing my mind all the time today - but not in a sad way. It’s pity she isn’t here.”

“She would be singing,” she added.

Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Eileen was later joined by family, friends, and neighbour's, in performing an emotional version of Limerick’s hurling anthem, “Limerick, You're A Lady.”

Meanwhile, the Limerick hurling heroes and their management team are continuing to tour the city and county with the coveted cup.