Liam MacCarthy Cup blessed with vinegar at Limerick chipper

The Liam MacCarthy Cup has often been blessed with holy water or many a heady post-match cocktail.

However, in the hurling heartland of Bruff, it felt a sprinkling of vinegar.

Seán Finn of Limerick celebrates at the final whistle of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

Donkey Fords and The Chicken Hut are famous in the Treaty City for their fast food nosh, but neither could compete with Glynns Chipper in Bruff, when the hurling silverware was dispatched, on its tour of Limerick, the home of newly crowned All-Ireland Champions.

Limerick defender Sean Finn, who has served behind the counter at Glynns since he was a Bruff juvenile, was paraded into town last night with the Cup and his fellow clubman and Limerick teammate Paul Browne, who through injury had missed out on playing in the hurling final at Croke Park.

Liam MacCarthy may have been born in London to a Cork father, but his mother Brigid, hailed from Bruff, and her family home was located on Crawford Street, a hop skip from the local hurling field.

Up to a thousand adoring fans flocked to the same pitch and squeezed into the clubhouse to get their Hurley’s jerseys and sliothars signed by the two local hurling heroes.

After the feverish welcome home had eased, four and a half hours later, Finn was “starving”.

There was only one place to go...Glynns.

“I finished up at the clubhouse about half ten and I was starving, and I knew the best food in the country was in Bruff,” Finn explained.

But, in a small town, word spreads fast there’s an All Ireland Champion tucking into his dinner in the local burger haunt.

“I ended up helping my boss Davey Glynn for half an hour because he was so busy,” said Finn.

All Ire Hurling Champs silverware tour of Limerick continues unabated, as the Liam MacCarthy Cup arrives to pipers fanfare at @_bruffgaa earlier this evening. Local hurling ‘STARS’ @SeanFinn390 & @browney89 ride in on board @LimerickCLG ‘s answer to the pope mobile. #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/2JjHHlgav2 — David Raleigh (@raleighreports) August 28, 2018

“They’ve been excellent for me, with time off work etc.”

You could forgive Finn for feeling strange, serving chips, merely a few days on from experiencing the highs of victory, after an epic battle at Croke Park.

Despite the outpouring of adoration, Bruff wouldn’t let him away with any signs of being ‘too cool for school’, which anyway, has never been Finn’s style.

“Some might say it’s probably not the typical job of an inter-county hurler, but I love it. We’ve great craic and it keeps me grounded.”

Earlier, at the GAA club, Finn’s father, Brian, who had worn the Limerick Jersey in the 1980s and 90s, proudly punched the air with both fists as he watched his son realising what had been his own past dreams of bringing Liam MacCarthy back to Limerick since 1973.

For Sean, the joyful scenes among his own were hard for him to describe.

“It was unreal altogether. Bloody hell, I was taken aback by the crowd...I’ll never forget it. I saw grown men crying, which, a week and a half after the game, you realise this means something special.”

For the past 12-months Finn has strictly adhered to an ambitious breakfast for champions.

We had a great night in Bruff last night! Thank you to all those who came out and supported Sean, Paul, Alan and James as they brought Liam MacCarthy home! Thanks @theonejackoshea for this aerial shot. Follow the link for the full video https://t.co/0oB9y4Y9Aq pic.twitter.com/ZHMFwmHKHs — Bruff Gaa (@_bruffgaa) August 29, 2018

And what did his Glynns dinner for champions include?

“I’d a chicken fillet burger, and a curry cheese chip,” he says with a wink.

“That’s my usual meal if I was treating myself.”

Finn, along with his fellow Limerick teammates, Tom Morrisey and Pat Ryan, will graduate with degrees in Business at University of Limerick, Thursday, August 30.