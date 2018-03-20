Liam Kelly turns down Ireland call-up

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says that Liam Kelly turned down the opportunity to be part of the squad for this week's friendly with Turkey.

The England-born Reading midfielder has informed the Irish management that he wishes to keep his international options open.

Kelly has previously been named in Ireland squads, but Reading's playoff commitments prevented him from playing a full part.

The Ireland squad trained in Antalya today ahead of Friday's game.

Liam Kelly, Republic of Ireland U19. International Underage Friendly, Republic of Ireland U19 v Mexico U20, Dalymount Park, Dublin. Picture: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE
