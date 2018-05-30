Liam Brady the latest ex-Irish international to show talking a good game pays off

By Gordon Deegan

The lads done well… Liam Brady is the latest ex-Irish international to show that talking a good game can be very lucrative after hanging up the boots.

New accounts filed by the former Arsenal legend’s media firm show that it had its most profitable year to date in 2017 buoyed by the Dubliner playing a central role in RTÉ’s Champions League and World Cup qualifier coverage.

The accounts lodged by Liam Brady Media Ltd show that the company recorded a profit of €119,329 last year.

This followed the company recording a profit of €103,414 in 2016.

At the end of December last, the company’s current assets - made up of cash and debtors - totalled €291,311 compared to €171,409 in 2016.

Brady has been a long serving panelist on RTÉ’s soccer coverage with Eamon Dunphy and the Dubliner only established the firm in late 2012 to capitalise on his media earnings.

At the end of December last, shareholder funds at Liam Brady Media Ltd totalled €278,398.

Last year was also a bumper year for one of Brady’s RTÉ colleagues, Eamon Dunphy.

Last year, the cash pile at Dunphy’s media firm, Festuca jumped to over €380,000 with accumulated profits dipping from €340,137 to €300,883.

Dunphy is one of two directors on the firm and last year directors’ pay more than doubled going from €87,093 to €197,000.

Long time friend of both Brady and Dunphy, John Giles is also enjoyed a lucrative living from his punditry.

The most recent accounts for Giles’s Quoteford show that the cash pile at the company jumped to €744,404 in 2016.

Accumulated profits at Quoteford increased from €613,744 to €669,481 in the 12 months to the end of December last.

Separate accounts lodged by former Ireland captain, Andy Townsend show that shareholder funds at his company totalled £434,768 at the end of March 2017.

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by BBC and Today FM pundit and former Ireland international, Mark Lawrenson, totalled £1m at the end of October 2016.