Liam Brady and Niall Quinn express some reservation over FAI succession plan

Though broadly welcoming new roles for Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny in Irish football, former internationals Liam Brady and Niall Quinn have expressed reservations about the FAI’s succession plan for the Republic of Ireland manager’s job, with Brady fearing a ‘cosmetic’ arrangement that could look ‘ridiculous’ should it backfire.

“I find the fact that Stephen is going to take over in two years' time a little bit bizarre,” Brady said on RTÉ’s Champions League coverage tonight.

“I’ve never really heard it before. If it works out great, but if it doesn’t I think we’ll be ridiculed for going down that road.

“I’m glad to see Mick back. I think he’s a very good manager. And he’s coming in at a time that the team needs lifting. He’s working over the last few seasons with average players and getting results and we have an average team at this moment in time.

“Stephen would have been an outstanding candidate for the job after what he’s done. But I think the FAI have taken the safest route by appointing Mick. And because there was a push for Stephen Kenny they’ve also tried to calm people down who were pushing for him to get everybody on side.

“I think it’s cosmetic in some ways but if it works I’m all for it. I’ll be supporting it.”

Quinn, a pundit on Virgin Sport’s Champions League show, said the FAI had taken “an each-way bet”.

“I would say I’m really surprised there’s a back date to Mick’s time. I think it’s great that Mick is back. I think it’s great that Robbie Keane is in and around it.

“There’s a cloud hanging over it. I really hope for Stephen Kenny it goes great. Because if the U21s don’t do well over the next two years and Mick does great it’s awkward.

“I admire the FAI for going back and getting Mick over the line.

“Succession planning is fine and I’m delighted to support the appointment of Stephen. Although putting a date on it is the real strange thing.

“I’m happy with it overall. I call it an each-way bet for the FAI but for Stephen it’s a great opportunity.

“I think it’s great that the connection appears to be better between the international setup that we have - the u15s, 17s, 19s - because Stephen knows that inside out too.

“But the foundation of all that needs to be an academy-backed league driven policy and professional organisation in this county that is sadly neglected.

“They’re probably looking at England and Gareth Southgate and how he worked with the 21s and how he got all these young players to come along.

“But it’s producing the younger players. We have got to give the League of Ireland the due respect, to have an ambition to have a pathway through League of Ireland to get into the Ireland setup. And not to have a career over and done with before you even grow into a man.”