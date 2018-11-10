Lewis Hamilton's pole position in doubt

Lewis Hamilton's pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix is in doubt after he came within inches of causing a high-speed crash.

On virtually the same piece of Interlagos tarmac where he passed Timo Glock to sensationally win his maiden title a decade ago, Hamilton, caught napping as he prepared for his quick lap, veered into the path of Sergey Sirotkin's Williams, who was approaching at 150mph.

Sirotkin had to react quickly, turning the wheel of his Williams sharply to the left before ending up on the grass.

Hamilton, back in competitive action for the first time since he was crowned world champion for a fifth time a fortnight ago, set a track record to secure his 10th pole of the year, but could now face an investigation for his apparent misdemeanour.

Sebastian Vettel, who finished second, just 0.093 seconds adrift of Hamilton, could also be thrown down the grid after he broke the scales while his car was being weighed.

Vettel, keen to get back on track in the fight for pole, angrily gesticulated with the officials to get a move on before he drove off on his own accord and damaged the scales.

The German will face the stewards at 16:45 local time. Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes.