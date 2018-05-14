Lewis Hamilton says victory in Spain was a ‘rejuvenating experience’

Lewis Hamilton hailed his emphatic victory in Spain as a “rejuvenating experience” after he extended his lead over Sebastian Vettel in their race for a fifth Formula One world championship.

Hamilton arrived at the opening European leg of his title defence at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya claiming he was punching below his weight, but his display on Sunday was the clearest sign yet that he is back to his brilliant best.

The 33-year-old Englishman was always in control of the race after winning the 200mph charge to the opening bend to claim his second win in as many rounds, and move 17 points clear of Vettel after the German stumbled to fourth.

What a feeling. It’s been an awesome weekend, the car felt incredible! I can’t thank the team enough for the hard work. To my fans, your energy was with me today as always, you guys are amazing! Looking forward to the next one 🙌🏾🙌🏾💥 📷 Vid Vorsic @MercedesAMGF1 #TeamLH #F1 pic.twitter.com/hsijb3KZxp — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 13, 2018

Hamilton finished an eye-watering 21 seconds clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and lapped the entire field up to fifth place.

“Today has been a rejuvenating experience,” Hamilton said. “It is the greatest feeling to come here and have that kind of performance and then win convincingly.

“You could probably see from my energy when I got out of the car that it was definitely a great, great feeling.

“To think that it is my 64th career win, but it still feels like my first, is special and unique in its own way. That is encouraging for me because I have been racing a long time.

“I am going to sleep like a baby tonight because I know I did my job this weekend to the maximum and I did not leave anything on the table.”

Hamilton should have kicked off the season in style with a victory at the opening rubber in Australia before a strategy mix-up by his Mercedes team gifted Vettel the win.

He was at his strongest in Melbourne but was then out of sorts in Bahrain, China and even Baku despite his victory.

Yes Team! Back in business in Barcelona!



Celebrating a #SpanishGP 1-2 trackside! 👊🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/6lNqdR83WV — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 13, 2018

And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted that Hamilton’s confidence had taken a knock.

“The best ones are very sensitive and fragile and that is something we know and he knows,” Wolff said.

“Lewis was solidly in the lead in Melbourne and suddenly he was behind the Ferrari. It is difficult to cope with and in the following races we struggled.

“But having such a good weekend here, and winning by a solid margin, is very important for his confidence.”

The most dramatic moment of the race 😬



Three cars eliminated after just three corners at the #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/x9WlKHJLlY — Formula 1 (@F1) May 13, 2018

Romain Grosjean, meanwhile, has been punished with a three-place grid penalty at the next round in Monaco after he sparked a huge crash on the opening lap.

Grosjean lost control of his Haas at Turn 3 and slid across the track in a cloud of smoke with Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and the Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly both having to retire after they were unable to avoid the Frenchman.

- Press Association