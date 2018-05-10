Lewis Hamilton keen to design Formula One’s new track in Miami

Lewis Hamilton wants Formula One chiefs to allow him to design the sport’s new track in Miami.

The inaugural race, which is penned in for October of next year, is set to pass its first hurdle when the City Commission approve the 10-year proposal on Thursday. A further vote will then be put to the Miami County later this month.

F1 is set to face opposition from local groups, with large parts of the city likely to be affected, but the sport’s American owner Liberty Media is confident of getting an agreement over the line.

Hamilton gives his verdict on the track layout for the proposed F1 race in Miami... pic.twitter.com/rmpu1h3oTO — Phil Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) May 6, 2018

Sean Bratches, F1’s commercial boss, was in Miami on Thursday to run through the proposal which, if approved, will be the biggest coup of Liberty’s reign so far.

The proposed 2.6mile track includes the port, runs along Biscayne Boulevard and loops around the American Airlines Arena, home of NBA side Miami Heat.

Hamilton gave the track the thumbs down last week, however, writing on Instagram: “OK, so I’ve just seen the design of the Miami track. Nah bruh, it’s not the one. Let me design it.”

Adding to his social media remarks, Hamilton said: “Miami is a super-cool place and I was very excited to hear about it, but when I saw the layout I was like ‘meh’. It could be a lot more fun.

“I know Miami quite well so there are a few better locations to put the track.”

Hamilton, who was speaking ahead of this week’s Spanish Grand Prix, added: “All the great golfers design golf courses, but no top racing drivers have ever designed a track.

“Maybe it is a hit but if there is time and anyone wants to approach me or any of the drivers, I am sure we can give some good insight, and how the layout can be better.”

A spokesperson for F1 told Press Association Sport that the track could yet be adapted.

F1’s owners have made no secret of their desire to stage more races in America, with New York and Las Vegas also under consideration. A deal to race in Miami would also be the first struck in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

Hamilton heads into the opening leg of the European season here in Barcelona with a four-point championship lead over Sebastian Vettel after he won fortuitously in Azerbaijan last time out.

Today was a reminder of my dad’s advice he said to me as a kid of never giving up. Thank you to the team for working so hard throughout the weekend as you always do. My thoughts go out to Valtteri, he drove a great race and was unlucky at the end @MercedesAMGF1 📷 @latimages pic.twitter.com/i8pjb4kmIV — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 29, 2018

The 33-year-old Englishman, who spent last weekend at the Met Gala in New York, is yet to sign an extension to his Mercedes contract which expires at the end of the season.

Hamilton and Mercedes had hoped to get his new deal over the line before March’s opening rubber in Melbourne, but appear no closer to an announcement.

“When it’s signed, it’s signed,” Hamilton said. “Formula One is shifting and we don’t know what the sport is doing.

“All the teams come to the end of an agreement in 2020 so there is that, and my future to determine. I have got to decide how long I want to do it, how long I plan to be here, and that is why I am taking my time.”

- Press Association