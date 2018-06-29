Lewis Hamilton gets Mercedes off to a flying start in Austria

Lewis Hamilton finished top of the time sheets in opening practice as Mercedes laid down a marker for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is back in charge of the championship, and he was fastest in his upgraded car during the first running at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Friday.

The Mercedes driver, 14 points clear of Sebastian Vettel courtesy of his victory in France last weekend, posted a best lap of one minute and 04.839 seconds to finish clear of Valtteri Bottas in the sister Mercedes.

Max Verstappen placed third for Red Bull, some two tenths down on Hamilton, while Ferrari driver Vettel was fourth.

Mercedes have been the team to beat in Austria having won every race since the grand prix returned here in 2014.

Indeed Hamilton and team-mate Bottas, who triumphed last year, are the only active drivers to have won at the Red Bull Ring.

And the rest would appear to be playing catch-up with Vettel, a third of a second off Hamilton’s pace.

Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth, half-a-second slower than Hamilton, with Kimi Raikkonen further back in sixth.

McLaren’s troubles show no sign of abating with Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne only 17th and 18th of the 20 runners, the best part of two seconds adrift.

Vandoorne also broke his front wing after running wide at the final corner.

Reserve driver Robert Kubica was back in the Williams as he continued his intermittent testing duties for the struggling British team.

The Pole, who has not taken part in a Formula One race since he damaged his right arm in a rally crash in 2011, finished last, 2.5 seconds off the pace.

Romain Grosjean, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

- Press Association