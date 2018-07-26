Lewis Hamilton feels he is owed more respect following Germany masterclass

Lewis Hamilton believes he is owed more respect following his wet-weather masterclass in Germany.

Hamilton’s comments come after he accused Sky Sports of underrating his performance, and claimed the former drivers-cum-commentators “could not find a good word to say” in a deleted Instagram post.

The British driver will head into the final race before the summer break here in Hungary 17 points ahead of his title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari’s Vettel crashed out from the lead in the slippery conditions at Hockenheim, while Hamilton – who, at one point, was lapping three seconds faster than his rivals in his Mercedes – claimed one of the most impressive victories of his career.

Martin Brundle, who took part in 158 grands prix, has been the long-standing co-commentator on British television and is widely considered as one of the most respected voices in Formula One.

Brundle, who has commentated for ITV, the BBC and Sky in a broadcasting career spanning more than two decades, was the only former driver on Sky’s commentary team during last Sunday’s grand prix.

“I watched a race that felt so great in my heart on the track, but there were certain things that were not being perceived that way,” Hamilton said on Thursday. “There were also things that were missed.

“There was a point in the race where I was three seconds a lap quicker than the other drivers. The difference that I was making in the car, and the different lines I was choosing were not being explained.

“Considering that we had former racing drivers commentating, I thought they’d pick those thing out, but they didn’t.

“If I was commentating I would have been able to tell you what was going on and I would be to pinpoint why a driver is taking a certain line.

“When I watched the race I could see how Sebastian entered the corner, how he positioned the car, and how that may have led to his crash, but again that also wasn’t pointed out.

“There are drivers that I grew up watching, and succeed, and their commentary seems different when compared to how an ex-tennis player commentates on the technicality of a tennis player. I don’t see that happen as much (in F1).”

Brundle, 59, compared Hamilton to the Briton’s hero, and triple world champion Ayrton Senna, during the race.

Hamilton added: “I took the post down because it was (written) in the middle, or towards the end, and then there were good comments from some of the ex-drivers. They have a tough job to report what is going on in the race.”

Hamilton’s championship rival Vettel was pulled from his media duties on Thursday following the death of former chairman Sergio Marchionne.

The Ferrari flags flew at half-mast over the Italian team’s motorhome in the paddock, while staff, including Vettel, wore black armbands.

McLaren meanwhile, have hired James Key from Toro Rosso as they attempt to move out of the doldrums. Matt Morris has also resigned as engineering director.

