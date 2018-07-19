Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes contract through to 2020

Lewis Hamilton’s long-running contract saga is over after Mercedes confirmed the British driver has finally agreed a new deal.

Although Mercedes did not reveal specifics of Hamilton’s contract extension it is understood that the four-time world champion will earn up to £40million a year until the end of 2020.

The 33-year-old Englishman’s new contract cements his status as Britain’s biggest sporting earner as well as the best-paid driver in Formula One history.

- Press Association