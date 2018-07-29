Lewis Hamilton extends his lead with victory in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton dealt another blow to Sebastian Vettel by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix and extending his championship lead.

Hamilton did not put a foot wrong at the Hungaroring after blasting off his marks from pole position before controlling the race to claim his fifth victory of the campaign.

Vettel, who started from fourth, took on a different strategy to Hamilton, and did enough to get the jump on Valtteri Bottas only for a slow pit stop to have seemingly cost him dearly.

The Ferrari driver emerged behind Bottas, and it looked set to finish that way before Vettel took second by driving round the outside of the Finn at the first turn with five laps to go.

Bottas ran into the back of the Ferrari as he attempted to defend the position, but Vettel escaped without any damage to finish 17 seconds behind Hamilton with Kimi Raikkonen third.

Bottas, who lost part of his front wing, dropped to fifth after a late collision with Daniel Ricciardo, who overtook the Finn on the final lap in his second shot at the wounded Mercedes car.

Hamilton now heads into the summer break 24 points ahead of Vettel, and his victory will be all the more sweeter with the Hungaroring circuit somewhat of a nemesis for Mercedes in recent times.

But the Englishman secured pole position with a masterful display in the wet conditions on Saturday, while his win 24 hours later never appeared in doubt.

The twisty track on the outskirts of Budapest is one of the toughest on the calendar to overtake, and Hamilton’s pole lap was pivotal.

He emphatically saw off the challenge from Bottas on the downhill run to the opening bend, and although he was a touch cautious on his brakes, the lead remained his.

Vettel made up one place on the first lap as he moved round the outside of team-mate Raikkonen at the left-handed second turn.

The German started on the more durable soft tyres, and assumed the lead of the race on lap 25 when Hamilton, on the purple-striped ultrasoft rubber, made his one and only stop.

Vettel ran 15 laps longer than Hamilton, and had put in a number of speedy laps to leapfrog Bottas, only to lose two seconds with a slow-fitting tyre. He emerged on Bottas’s tail, but failed to make an early move stick.

Yet with five laps to run, Vettel finally fought his way past, with Raikkonen following suit. Ricciardo then took fourth from Bottas after starting 12th.

Hamilton now has a strong lead over Vettel in the standings, but his sixth victory here will come with a warning; not since 2004 and Michael Schumacher has a driver taken the chequered flag in Hungary and

gone on to clinch the championship.

Max Verstappen’s race ended on lap five after he parked his Red Bull with yet another Renault engine failure. Ricciardo retired last week in Germany, too.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win (Laszlo Balogh/AP)

“Can I not just keep going,” Verstappen said on the radio. “I don’t care if this f****** engine blows up. What a f******* joke, all the f****** time.”

There was a shake of the head from team principal Christian Horner on the pit wall before he took aim at their engine supplier.

“We pay millions for a state of the art product and you can see quite clearly it is some way beneath that,” he told Sky Sports. “It is no surprise. I’ll let Cyril [Abiteboul – Renault boss] come up with the excuses afterwards.”

Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen finished sixth and seventh while Fernando Alonso crossed the line eighth on his 37th birthday.

- Press Association