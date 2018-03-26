Lewis Cook's England debut set to land grandfather €19,500

Lewis Cook is in line to make his England debut on Tuesday - and net his grandfather £17,000 (€19,500).

Just a matter of months after leading the Young Lions to Under-20s World Cup glory, the Bournemouth midfielder was drafted into the senior squad for the first time last November.

Cook did not make an appearance then, but is line to win his first senior cap when England host Italy in the final friendly before Gareth Southgate names his World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old's debut will land his grandfather Trevor Burlingham a hefty windfall, having placed a £500 bet on his grandson winning a senior Three Lions cap before turning 26.

That 2014 bet at 33-1 with William Hill would land Cook's grandfather £17,000 - a good figure but small fry compared to the £125,000 won by Peter Edwards after grandson Harry Wilson made his Wales debut in 2013.

PaperTalk GAA Show: Mayo survival, backing McBrearty, Wexford 'train on' and Cuala join annals

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud: here