Leroy Sane vows to return stronger after Germany World Cup omission

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has expressed his disappointment at missing out on Germany’s World Cup squad but vowed to “give it my all to bounce back stronger”.

The 22-year-old was a shock omission from Joachim Low’s final 23-man party for the tournament in Russia, having starred in City’s record-breaking Premier League campaign and been a regular in Germany’s recent matches.

A day after Low’s announcement, Sane issued a statement via his Twitter account which said: “Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today.

“I’m obviously disappointed I won’t participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I’ll give it my all to bounce back stronger!

“Nothing but the best of success to the DFB Team in Russia. Go get that title!”

Sane’s performances for City earned him the PFA young player of the year award as he scored 10 league goals and added 15 assists, second only to team-mate Kevin De Bruyne in that category.

Leroy Sane, right, was a key player in Manchester City’s title win last term (Martin Rickett/PA)

Announcing his squad on Monday, Low said it was a “tight” call to leave Sane out as he favoured Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen.

“In the end it was tight, both (Sane and Brandt) have great qualities, are fast and dribble,” he said.

“Julian Brandt had some good games at the Confederations Cup and was also very good in training, it was close.

“Leroy has a huge talent and he’ll be there again, and we’ll have to work more with him again from September onwards.”

- Press Association