Leopardstown meeting called off after heavy rainfall

Today's action at Leopardstown has been called off.

A seven-race card was due to get underway at 3.30pm, but the track failed an early morning inspection.

Eight millimetres of rain fell overnight leaving parts of the course waterlogged.

The course tweeted: "Following an 8.30am inspection racing is CANCELLED.


"Following greater overnight rainfall than anticipated & with further rain this morning parts of the track have been left unfit for racing with no improvement expected."

