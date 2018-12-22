Leonard matches season-high 37 points as Raptors defeat Cavs
Kawhi Leonard matched a season-high 37 points to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 126-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 27-year-old added six rebounds and was backed up by team-mate OG Anunoby, who tied his career best to score 21 points.
Toronto, still without injured All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, improved to 25-9 for the season as the Cavs fell to their fourth loss in five games.
GET OUT THE WAY! pic.twitter.com/DQ9r9vdM1q— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 22, 2018
In Brooklyn, the Nets’ seven-game winning streak ended when the Indiana Pacers produced a late charge to win 114-106 at the Barclays Centre.
Victor Oladipo scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a total of 26, to put the game away for good and put the Pacers back on a winning foot after dropping their last two games.
The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, recorded their sixth victory in seven games with a 120-107 triumph over the Boston Celtics.
OH. MY. GIANNIS!! ✈️😳#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/RhQXgMCZSs— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 22, 2018
Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored for the Bucks with 30 points, while Khris Middleton added 21 points and nine rebounds to put Boston on their third loss in a row.
The San Antonio Spurs recorded a season-high 19 three-pointers in their 124-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Marvin Williams hit his own three-point feat, making a career-high seven to put the Charlotte Hornets on course to a 98-86 win over the Detroit Pistons.
🎥 LeBron James tallied his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/QwOK4G30jz— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 22, 2018
Elsewhere, LeBron James scored his 76th career triple-double – with 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds – as the Los Angeles Lakers toppled the New Orleans Pelicans 112-104, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 114-107 on the road.
The Chicago Bulls routed the Orlando Magic 90-80 for their third win in 15 games, and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 102-99.
- Press Association
