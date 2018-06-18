Leona Maguire shines on pro debut

James O'Connor

Cavan’s Leona Maguire finished in a four-way tie for third on her Symetra Tour Debut in Illinois.

The 23-year-old carded a final round 69, with three birdies and no bogeys to finish on 10 under par, just three strokes outside a playoff for the Forsyth Classic at Hilary Point Golf Club in Decatur.

Enjoyed my first week out on the @ROAD2LPGA tour. Thankyou to all the sponsors involved in putting on a great event. A hole in one and a tied 3rd finish will make it one to remember. Next stop Michigan! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IEjZ6iC3Gf — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) June 17, 2018

This solid week now means that the former Duke University student has broken 70 in her first six rounds as a professional, finishing tied 15th on her professional debut in the LPGA Tour’s Shoprite Classic last week.

As if finishing third wasn’t enough to announce herself on the professional stage, Maguire had a hole-in-one at the Par 3 17th during Saturday’s second round.

Maguire earned €5658 for finishing in third place alongside Min Seo Kwak, Kirsty McPherson and Nontaya Srisawang, while Isa Gabsa saw off Jillian Hollis in an eventual playoff.

Also flying the Irish flag in this event was Stephanie Meadow, fifth in the money-list race for 10 PGA Tour cards, and posted rounds of 70, 68 and a final round 69 to finish tied seventh.

Meadow and Maguire are in action this week at the Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan.