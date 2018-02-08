Leinster, Ulster and Connacht name teams for Pro14 action

Fergus McFadden has been released by the Ireland team to line out for Leinster against Edinburgh on Friday night, writes Steve Neville.

McFadden had been among the substitutes in Ireland's Six Nations win over France in Paris, but he will line out in blue as opposed to green this weekend.

Michael Bent is set to win his 100th cap for Leinster with the prop lining out in the front row alongside Peter Dooley and captain Richardt Strauss.

Will Connors starts at openside flanker where he will make his Leinster debut.

WATCH: Here is your #LeinsterRugby team to face @EdinburghRugby tomorrow evening at Myreside in the #GUINNESSPRO14. @Benty425 makes it 💯

Will Connors and Ciarán Frawley in line to make their senior debuts.#EDIvLEI #Benty100 pic.twitter.com/UcjBY9lJoF — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 8, 2018

Ulster will host a historic game for a number of reasons in their clash on Friday night.

They welcome the Southern Kings for the first time to Kingspan Stadium in Jono Gibbes' first game in charge as head coach since the departure of Les Kiss as Director of Rugby.

Academy graduate Alan O'Connor will captain Ulster for the first time from the second-row and out-half Johnny McPhillips is set to make his first senior start.

Here is your Ulster team to take on Southern Kings tomorrow night 👇



Tickets at https://t.co/98Jw14CnDc pic.twitter.com/oNJNVK2qNj — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 8, 2018

The game has added significance as it will be the first Pro14 game to be officiated by a woman, with Ireland's Joy Neville taking charge.

Meanwhile, Connacht welcome out-half Craig Ronaldson back from injury for their game against Ospreys.

Head coach Kieran Keane has plenty of experience to call on, with lock Andrew Browne also back from injury.

Tiernan O’Halloran starts wearing the number 15 shirt while John Muldoon captains the side.

TEAM NEWS | @Brownetown87 comes back into Kieran Keane’s line up for the @PRO14Official clash with in @ospreys in the Sportsground tomorrow night.

➡️ https://t.co/VAIYUyjkgq pic.twitter.com/4ijhXbO4FN — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 8, 2018

All three games kick-off at 7.35pm on Friday.

READ MORE: Irish referee Joy Neville set to make more history in the Pro14