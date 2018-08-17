Leinster to kick off Champions Cup as pool stage fixtures confirmed

Four-time European champions Leinster will kick off the Champions Cup with a clash against Wasps in Dublin on Friday, October 12.

The fixtures for the pool stages of the competition were confirmed today and it will kick off in the RDS.

Munster will open their campaign away to Exeter with a 3.15pm kick off on October 13.

December will see Leinster play back to back games against Bath while Munster will take on French side Castres.

Leinster will also face Toulouse in Pool 1 while the other team with Munster in Pool 2 is Aviva Premiership side Gloucester.

Meanwhile, Connacht will host Bordeaux in their opening Challenge Cup game.

You can find the full fixture list here.

- Digital Desk