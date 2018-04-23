Leinster star Sean O'Brien to miss Champions Cup final

Leinster have confirmed that Sean O'Brien will miss the Champions Cup final.

The influential flanker will sit out the rest of the season, having undergone shoulder surgery on Friday.

Meanwhile, Fergus McFadden has been ruled out of Saturday's Pro 14 match against Connacht at the Sportsground.

The winger was injured while scoring the decisive try in last Saturday's win over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan have reported no issues following their return at the weekend.

The Province hope Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock will shake off their ankle and hamstring problems to make the trip to Galway.

